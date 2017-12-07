Prolific burglar arrested in Diss jailed for eight years

A prolific burglar who committed a string of crimes including in Diss has been jailed for eight years.

Stan Smith, 23, of no fixed abode, was jailed at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a number of crimes that took place between October 10 and 16 this year.

The fact he showed no sign of remorse in court is another clear sign of his insensitive and uncaring character DI Matt Adams

He was arrested in Diss on Monday, October 16, and charged with burglaries at addresses in Gromford Lane in Snape, Hill Farm Road in Halesworth, attempted burglaries at properties in Victoria Close and St Mary’s Drive in Diss, and aggravated burglaries at addresses in The Avenue in Lowestoft where he stole a knife, as well as Wordsworth Road, Coleridge Road and Heywood Road in Diss.

In the incidents on Gromford Lane, Hill Farm Road and Wordsworth Road he also stole vehicles – a Volvo XC60, a BMW and a Renault Kangoo respectively – and was also charged with dangerous driving of the BMW in the Blythburgh, Shadingfield and Ravensmere areas on October 14.

DI Matt Adams from Lowestoft CID said: “Stan Smith is a prolific burglar and the sentence handed down by the judge of eight years in jail demonstrates what a callous individual he is, with no thought given to the distress and upset he caused by committing this string of offences. The fact he showed no sign of remorse in court is another clear sign of his insensitive and uncaring character.”

“He stole various items including cash, jewellery and mobile phones when he committed the offences. Burglary is an invasion of people’s homes and their personal space and can be very upsetting and distressing for the victims.

“Hopefully the sentence given in this case will provide some peace of mind to Smith’s victims that he is behind bars for a considerable stretch and also act as a deterrent to other would-be burglars.”