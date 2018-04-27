Producer makes plans for new Eye TV

A former BBC journalist and producer is hoping to set up a new community TV station for Eye.

John Whyte-Venables is offering free courses to help train people in the town to make videos with their smartphone.

Mr Whyte-Venables runs national training courses in the art of storytelling and video making with his company NewsCrews.

He has trained major corporations, universities, hospitals, government bodies, PR agencies and leading charities.

“The idea for Eye TV is to offer training for people to produce their own videos by simply using their phone,” said Mr Whyte-Venables, who lives in Syleham.

“The courses would enable people to make good quality videos, telling their stories from schools, the hospital, businesses and the community.

“It would be hyper local TV, for the people by the people of Eye.”

Mr Whyte-Venables came up with the idea for the TV station after linking up with the new directors at The Bank arts centre in the town.

He has held two courses there so far.

“If we get enough videos, we can then find a platform, where they can be aired, maybe YouTube, maybe our own” said Mr Whyte-Venables.

“The technology is there already with things like iPhones and iPads and, with a few broadcast techniques I can share, people can produce videos to help tell community stories.”

Mr Whyte-Venables added that he had been inspired by a similar project in New York, called Brooklyn TV, which launched earlier this month.