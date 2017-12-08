Police warn residents to be vigilant after 110 heating oil thefts in Norfolk

Norfolk Police are urging residents to be vigilant after more than 110 heating oil thefts reported in 2017.

Community safety superintendent, Jason Broome, said: “An increase in the price of heating oil can result in oil tanks being targeted by thieves and we would urge people to take some simple measures to secure them.

“Just keeping an eye on oil levels in your tank and fitting a good quality locking device is a good start, but we’d also recommend installing security lighting or CCTV cameras.

“We’re also asking communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If you spot something suspicious at a friend, neighbour or relative’s house, or at a nearby business premises, call police on 101 or dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

“This also includes calling police immediately if you are cold called by someone trying to sell you heating oil at a discounted price. It is likely the individual will be a rogue trader so you should turn them away. Always buy from a reputable source, and once your delivery has been made make sure you re-secure your tank and gates.”

General tips to protect your fuel offered by Norfolk Police include checking oil levels frequently to detect tampering with your supply, fitting a good quality locking device to all fuel tanks, consider perimeter security for the whole tank, and control switches fitted in a secure building and turned off when the tank is not in use.

Norfolk Police added oil tanks should ideally be placed within sight of nearby occupied buildings with appropriate lighting around the tanks.

If you have been a victim of oil theft, or have any information regarding heating oil thefts in general should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.