Police seize vehicle of unlicensed and uninsured driver who tried to hide from police in Diss

It was a game of hide and seek for police after an unlicensed driver attempted to outwit them by hiding in a supermarket car park – resulting in his vehicle being seized.

The 20-year-old driver from Great Yarmouth had no insurance, no license and was driving a vehicle suitable for off road use only.

The 4x4 vehicle was in a convoy travelling down Victoria Road, Diss, on Saturday just before midnight. The police tried to stop the driver, who then quickly turned into Morrison’s car park in an attempt to lose officers.

Police found that the driver had turned his lights off and parked close to a hedge next to the petrol station forecourt in an attempt to hide.

The vehicle has been seized and the driver issued with a traffic offence report.

Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, told the Diss Express: “Our advice would be to ensure you have the correct driving license and ensure you have insurance that covers you to you that vehicle.

“Expect to see officers stopping vehicles across Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton leading up to Christmas as part of the national drink drive campaign.

“A police officer in uniform can stop any vehicle on a road at anytime and require a breath test if you commit a moving traffic offence, are involved in a collision, or if we suspect you have consumed alcohol.”