Police seek witnesses after robbery of Co-Op shop in Eye

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a shop in Eye on Wednesday night.
Police were called at around 9pm to reports that a robbery had taken place at the Co-Op shop on Church Street.
At around 8.50pm, two offenders entered the rear of the business premises and approached a woman shop worker in the office, instructing her to open the safe.
The woman complied with their demands and the suspects stole a quantity of notes and coins from the safe which they put into a JD Sports bag before fleeing the scene on foot.
Nobody was hurt, but the shop worker was left very shaken.
The suspects are described as a man and possibly a woman who were both wearing face coverings.
Witnesses, or anybody who saw anything suspicious should call 101 quoting reference 25263/18.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.