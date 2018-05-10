Police seek witnesses after robbery of Co-Op shop in Eye

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a shop in Eye on Wednesday night.

Police were called at around 9pm to reports that a robbery had taken place at the Co-Op shop on Church Street.

At around 8.50pm, two offenders entered the rear of the business premises and approached a woman shop worker in the office, instructing her to open the safe.

The woman complied with their demands and the suspects stole a quantity of notes and coins from the safe which they put into a JD Sports bag before fleeing the scene on foot.

Nobody was hurt, but the shop worker was left very shaken.

The suspects are described as a man and possibly a woman who were both wearing face coverings.

Witnesses, or anybody who saw anything suspicious should call 101 quoting reference 25263/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.