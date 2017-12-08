Police searching for driver who fled the scenes of two collisions and tried to steal a car in South Norfolk yesterday

Police are trying to trace the driver of a Fiat Punto involved in two road traffic collisions (RTC) in South Norfolk yesterday.

Officers were called at 3.25pm to reports of a collision between the blue Punto and a blue Audi A3 on the High Road, in Roydon, near to the school.

The Punto made off from this collision and was involved in a second RTC seven minutes later at 3.32pm on the A1066 at the junction of School Road.

The male who was driving the Fiat then attempted to steal a vehicle which was directly behind the collision he had caused. He could not start the car so then made off on foot in the direction of the Checkers Inn pub.

Police say after extensive searches, including dog and drone units, the man could not be found. He is described as a white elderly man with short hair wearing an old sheepskin leather jacket and jeans.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has any information about the man involved, may have picked up someone matching this description in the area around the time of the incident or has any dash cam footage should contact PC Karoline Borralho at Diss police station on 101.