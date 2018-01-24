Police looking for three men caught on CCTV in Fressingfield and Harleston

Police have issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with two thefts from vehicles in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The first theft took place on October 31 at around 6.45pm on Laxfield Road, Fressingfield. A number of power tools were stolen from a Ford Transit van.

The second incident took place later the same day at around 10.25pm on The Common, Harleston, when power tools were stolen from a Citroen van.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV about these incidents.

Anyone who may recognise any of the men, or anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/70642/17 (Fressingfield) or Norfolk Police on 101 reference 36/70642/17 (Harleston).

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.