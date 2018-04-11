Police looking for man after alcohol stolen from Harleston store

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following thefts at two Co-Op stores.

The first occurred around 2pm on March 4 at the supermarket in Saxons Way, in Halesworth, where an unknown number of suspects have stolen bottles of alcohol.

The second theft happened around 5pm on Tuesday, March 27 at the store in Bullock Fair Close, in Harleston, where 16 bottles of alcohol including whiskey and vodka have been stolen.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information, should contact either PC Mike Johnston at Earlham Police Station or PC Tony Fisher at Suffolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.