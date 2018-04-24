Police looking for information after indecent exposure incident in Great Ellingham

Police are appealing for information after a man indecent exposed himself to two girls in Great Ellingham.

The incident happened around 4.30pm on Monday, April 16. Two girls, who were walking along Chequers Lane towards Town Green, noticed a white flatbed type van driving up and down the road.

The van has pulled into a layby near to Glebe Meadow and a man has approached the girls wearing a pink-coloured hoody and see-through tights.

The girls have been distressed by this and have run off to report the incident.

The suspect is described as being white, aged in early 20s, between 5ft 8 and 6ft tall, of a slim build and having brown hair, which was bleached blonde on the top.

Anyone with information should contact PC Samuel Hunt at Thetford Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.