Police launch week-long campaign to get drivers to belt-up

Police in Norfolk and Suffolk will be targeting drivers and passengers who don’t belt-up during a week-long enforcement campaign.

The campaign began on Monday and runs until Sunday. Additional checks will be carried out as part of the Europe-wide TISPOL initiative.

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk

Officers from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit will be conducting checks on motorists and their passengers.

Those who are not wearing one could be fined or face further action.

Head of the Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, said: “Wearing seatbelt is such a basic piece of road safety advice that it is hard to believe some people still fail to belt-up.”

During the last TISPOL campaign held in September, 99 people in Norfolk and 166 people in Suffolk were caught driving without a seatbelt.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: “I fully support increased enforcement campaigns like this to target those intent on flouting the law but there is only so much our police can do to keep Norfolk’s roads safe – the rest comes down to social responsibility.

“It is disappointing that, despite the warnings, nearly 100 people were caught driving while not wearing a seatbelt during the last campaign in Norfolk.

“Such carelessness is simply unacceptable and just not worth the risk so the next time you get into your vehicle do yourself and other road users a favour and belt-up.”

Mr Green’s feelings were echoed by the Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore.

He said: “I fully support the campaign to crack down on irresponsible drivers who still refuse to buckle up whilst driving, but it amazes me that drivers should need to be reminded about something so obvious.

“Everyone knows you are more likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seat belt, so I just can’t understand why anyone would flout this law.”

Police advise that seatbelts should be worn in any vehicle they are provided in, including buses and goods vehicles.

Anyone caught not wearing a seatbelt may be issued with a Traffic Offence Report and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action.