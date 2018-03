An 18-year-old has been arrested after police discovered cannabis on him in Diss yesterday evening.

The man was found in a car parked at the end of Long Meadow Drive. Officers searched the man and his vehicle, discovering 17 grams of cannabis with a street-value of £170.

Officers also discovered articles in relation to supplying drugs, including scales and snap bags.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.