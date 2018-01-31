Police appealing to trace missing Attleborough teenager

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager missing from Attleborough.

Tilly Rawling, 15, of Lavender Close was last seen at 8am on Sunday, January 28, 2018.

It is believed Tilly might be in the London, Edinburgh or Norwich areas.

Tilly is described as being 5ft 7in tall of a slim build with waist length wavy blonde / mousey coloured hair. At the time of going missing it is believed she was wearing a black beanie hat, a hooded top, black jeans and black boots.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Tilly’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her, or know of her whereabouts, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.