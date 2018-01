A silver charm bracelet is among a number of items of jewellery stolen from a house in Besthorpe earlier this week.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the break-in at the property in Sliver Street between 11.15am and 2pm on Tuesday, January 23.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact DC Debbie Johnston at Thetford Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.