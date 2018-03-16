Police appeal for information after North Lopham burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in North Lopham this week.

The burglary happened between 10am on Monday, March 12 and 10.45am on Thursday, March 15. An unknown number of suspects forced access to a property in Harling Road.

It is currently unknown what was stolen.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the times stated or anyone with information should contact DC Sarah Warner at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.