Police appeal for information after Garboldisham burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Garboldisham.

It happened sometime between Saturday, March 10, and Friday, March 16. An unknown number of suspects forced access to a property in The Street, via a window.

An untidy search was been carried out throughout the property – however it is not thought anything has been stolen at this stage.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the times stated. Contact Detective Constable Matt McKay at Thetford CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.