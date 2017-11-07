Plans to provide new library in Eye progressing well

A new chapter is set to be written in Eye – with plans for a new library said to be progressing well.

Suffolk County Council plans to sell the site of the current library, in Buckshorn Lane, and move to a brand new library in Cross Street.

Planning and development for the move will progress throughout 2018, with the new library likely to open in Spring 2019.

Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Libraries hope the project will bring a range a benefits – including a modern facility with additional storage space and accessible toilet facilities.

It will be funded by the sale of the town’s current library, which has served the community for the best part of 40 years.

And it also thought the new building will be more cost effective, and provide a better environment.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Health, Cllr Tony Goldson said: “We are working closely with a number groups and individuals locally to try and make this exciting project a reality. This project will be a real investment as we continue to deliver library services in Suffolk’s communities.”

Alison Wheeler from Suffolk Libraries added: “We are very hopeful that this project will go ahead and it would be an exciting development for local people and Suffolk Libraries.

“We look forward to working with the county council and the community to develop the plans over the next year.

“At a time where there are many financial challenges for us and the county council, there are still often opportunities to source funding from developer contributions which have helped us to refurbish several libraries and many of our community groups have also raised significant sums of money for improvements and their libraries.

“In the last five years we’ve also opened new libraries in Brandon and Debenham.”

The community will be consulted on the plans, which will go on display in Eye Library next year.