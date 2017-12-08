PICTURES: Students turn waiters and waitresses as Archbishop Sancroft High School spreads Christmas cheer to the community

Archbishop Sancroft High School students turned to servers and singers on Wednesday as they opened their doors to the community.

About 75 guests attended the event, now in its ninth year, sponsored by the East of England Co-op, which paid for the food, Christmas crackers, and the Borderhoppa to transport some of the visits.

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

They were served a full Christmas lunch by students, who joined them for a chat while they ate, before carol singing, mince pies and tea, and a raffle in the main hall.

Emma Johnson head of business and careers at the school said:“It is about thinking of other people – it would not be Christmas here without this event.

“It has run for nine years and there are certain things you do and traditions you have, and this is one of them.

“It is such an important part of our calendar and it is so important our students get to meet and talk to people significantly older than them and learn a bit about them and how to support them.

Some of the people joining us live in quite isolated circumstances, they might not have much money, so this might be their only Christmas lunch, or conversation they have today Emma Johnson, head of business and careers, Archbishop Sancroft High School

“Some of the people joining us live in quite isolated circumstances, they might not have much money, so this might be their only Christmas lunch, or conversation they have today.

“We told our students they could make such a big difference to someone’s day.”

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Harleston, Norfolk. Annual senior citizens Christmas lunch/party at Archbishop High School in Harleston. Pictured are Year 7 pupils singing Christmas Carols and songs. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY