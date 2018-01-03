Park Radio ‘introducing’ new platform for young musicians

A new show kicking off on a local radio station is not guaranteeing stardom – but wants to give upcoming musicians a platform to have their sound heard.

Park Radio, which broadcasts to Diss, Harleston and Eye and across the Waveney Valley, is launching Sunday Introducing this weekend.

We can’t guarantee stardom but we can do our bit to help as many musicians as possible to get heard by a wider audience Andrew Cooper, presenter, Sunday Introducing

Every Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm, new music from those based in the East of England will be featured.

Presenter Andrew Cooper said: “We want to hear from musicians, bands and promoters so that Park Radio can showcase local talent.

“We can’t guarantee stardom but we can do our bit to help as many musicians as possible to get heard by a wider audience.”

If you are a local musician or band and would like to be featured, you can get in touch with Andrew at info@parkradio.co.uk or 01379 210000

For more on Park Radio, visit www.parkradio.co.uk

Park Radio broadcasts to Diss and Eye on 107.6 FM and to Harleston on 105.2 FM.

Listeners can also tune in to the station online, or via a TuneIn radio app.