Older lady seeks cuddly home

At the grand old age of 16, Smokey is looking for a new home after her former owner died and no family members were able to help.

Described as a “really friendly and very cuddly girl”, she would benefit from a nice quiet house to live in, with someone who would be able to spend a lot of time giving her the attention she craves.

People taking her should be aware of the potential veterinary costs of an older cat even though vets say they are happy with her general health and condition.

Contact 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk for more information.