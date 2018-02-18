Old Buckenham Airshow secures ‘true giant of the sky’

Organisers of one of the region’s most popular air shows have secured one of the most influential aircraft in history.

For the first time, the Old Buckenham Airshow, which will take place on July 28 and 29, will feature a Douglas DC3 airliner, described as a “true giant of the sky”.

The Douglas DC3 is still in active commercial service every day and is regarded as the basis of the airline industry for many aviation experts.

“Every minute of every day for 81 years, a DC3 has been airborne and working somewhere in the world, usually saving lives and always performing a mission that no other aircraft is capable of,” said joint organiser Matt Wilkins.

“Very occasionally, mankind gets something so right at the first attempt that the DC3 really can’t be improved upon.

“We’re delighted that Old Buckenham will play host to a true giant of the skies, which will be with us on the ground and in the air all weekend.”

The DC3 is capable of landing on many surfaces, including, with modifications, water and ice.

This year’s air show will be the first occasion in more than 70 years since a DC3 has landed at Old Buckenham.

The last arrived during the Second World War as part of a mission to evacuate wartime casualties from Normandy to nearby Wymondham Hospital.

At the show, it will join other aircraft, including the B-17 Flying Fortress Sally B and a Supermarine Spitfire Mk 9.

The air show offers free admission for under 12s and includes a funfair gourmet food village and, for the first time, a new family centre.

“Our mission is to introduce future generations to the world of aviation,” added Mr Wilkins.

Tickets for the air show are available online by visiting www.oldbuckenhamairshow.com.