Norwich to London line set for a 10-day closure over the festive period

Rail passengers on the Norwich to London line – which passes through the Diss Express area – are being urged to check their journeys this Christmas with more works planned.

Network Rail says “important upgrades” for the Crossrail programme, as well as the installation of new overhead wires, will be carried out over the festive period – resulting in a 10-day closure.

We will make sure that customers can complete their journeys during all periods of engineering works, even if part of it is by bus Jamie Burles, managing director, Greater Anglia

Work begins on Saturday, December 23.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: “We will make sure that customers can complete their journeys during all periods of engineering works, even if part of it is by bus.

“Our rail replacement bus service operates very smoothly, with extra staff on hand to direct customers to the right bus.

“These works are crucial if we are to get the modern railway we need in East Anglia and combined with the new trains we’re getting to replace every single train on our network, should lead to a transformed railway for us all.”

Passengers can check ahead of their journey online at www.nationalrail.co.uk or at www.tfl.gov.uk, or with their train operator ahead of travelling.