Norfolk’s grit bins to be refilled as efforts to clear snow continue

Norfolk County Council will be sending out highways teams to refill the 1,800 grit bins around the county. The work will start from next week.

The county council said it will take up to three weeks for the council to get around to all locations, and have reminded people that the salt in these bins is for use on public pavements, cycle paths and roads only.

The bins were filled in mid-February but the cold weather has meant the council is receiving reports that many of the bins are running low already or are empty.

Norfolk County Council’s highways staff and farmers with snowploughs will be out again tomorrow clearing snow on Norfolk’s roads.

The council’s 49 gritter trucks, with ploughs fitted, have been out today and, working with more than 60 local farmers and a number of excavators to clear snowdrifts, help motorists stuck in the snow and trying to make roads safe.

The A140 south of Norwich has been particularly badly affected despite the efforts of a farmer with a plough and an excavator which have been stationed on the road all day.

Further snow showers are expected this evening and overnight in Norfolk, with up to six centimetres of snow due to fall in the west of the county and everywhere likely to see some fresh snow. Ice is likely to be a problem too, with another cold night in store.

Gritting and ploughing runs are planned from 1am, and farmers and excavators will join them again from early tomorrow morning.

Nick Tupper, Norfolk County Council’s assistant director for highways, said: “This has been a great team effort and it’s not over yet.

“Hundreds of our highways staff, our network of farmers and our sub-contractors have worked tremendously hard over the last few days in really testing conditions.

“Thank you to all of them for going the extra mile to clear roads and help members of the public in difficulty.”

To check which roads are on the council’s gritting routes for the 2017/18 season, go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/gritting.

For more information on keeping safe in winter weather and for updates on service disruptions, go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/norfolkwinter.