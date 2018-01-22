Norfolk Police targeting drivers using their mobile phones

Police in Norfolk are targeting drivers using their mobile phones behind the wheel as part of a week-long campaign.

Operation Ringtone will run between Monday, January 22, and Sunday, January 28, and coincides with a nationwide campaign led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

It will see officers patrolling the roads with marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles, all fitted with cameras to obtain evidence to help secure successful prosecutions.

Police are also encouraging members of the public to use the reporting form on the police website, which allows members of the public to submit dash cam footage to support the fight against those breaking the law.

Between January and December last year 1040 penalty notices were issued for the offence of driving whilst using a mobile phone in Norfolk.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, Head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “We believe driving whilst using a mobile phone is just as dangerous as drink or drug-driving and are determined to make it as socially unacceptable as those offences.

“Mobile phones in vehicles are a distraction and can cause serious or even fatal collisions. A momentary glance down at your phone means you are not paying full attention to the road and are not in proper control of your vehicle.

“My appeal to motorists is to put their phones out of reach when you are driving and either leave it in your bag or put it in the glovebox, so you are not tempted to look at a message or answer a call.

“The penalties for driving whilst using a mobile phone were increased last year and anyone caught committing the offence will receive six points on their licence and a £200 fine, which I hope acts as an extra deterrent and will make people think twice before picking up their phone.”