Norfolk police commissioner says ‘no’ to fire service merger

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has insisted he doesn’t want to merge the county’s police and fire services.

The comment follows opposition from county councillors and some trade unions to his plan to seek a full business case for governance of the fire service to transfer to his office.

Facing questions on the issue at a public meeting in Downham Market last night, Mr Green insisted the idea would only progress if there was a “compelling” case for it.

He also maintained he was remaining neutral on the subject and any change proposed in the document, which is due to be completed in June, would be the subject of a full public consultation.

Mr Green said: “I don’t think merger is at all appropriate. This is not a power grab, believe me.”

He also highlighted the support of seven of the county’s MPs for his stance.

Mr Green also apologised after he was criticised for blocking several Labour politicians on his Twitter account.

He said he had set the account up as a point of information rather than debate and had “misunderstood” the medium. He added that he had unblocked the accounts concerned.