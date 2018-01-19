Norfolk County Council allocates £1 million for road improvements in Diss

Norfolk County Council has allocated £1 million for road improvements in Diss.

A total of £650,000 has been allocated to the junction between the A1066 at Victoria Road and Vinces Road and furhter £250,000 for a proposed link between Station Road and Nelson Road.

Richard Bacon, MP for South Norfolk

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon has welcomed the decision, stating the junction between the A1066 at Victoria Road and Vinces Road is a “notorious bottleneck” where at peak times motorists seeking to exit Vinces Road can face long delays.

Mr Bacon, who has been campaigning for several years for improvements to the junction, said: “The investment in the Vinces Road junction will be very welcome news for Diss residents, workers and commuters.

“The Vinces Road junction with Victoria Road has long been a running sore for Diss. It is disgraceful that drivers have had to spend in excess of 40 minutes queuing in their cars just to get out onto the A1066.

Councillor Wilby and his colleagues on the EDT Committee have clearly listened to residents and businesses in the town. This investment will hopefully make those delays a thing of the past and give local businesses confidence that they have a strong future in Diss.

“The link from Station Road to Nelson Road will make it much easier for public transport to serve Diss Station, which can only be a good thing.” At the meeting, members of the committee approved the investment of an extra £20 million in Norfolk’s roads over the next four years.

The £20 million investment forms part of a larger allocation of more than £135 million on a range of highways projects.