No decisions made on public toilets in Diss after survey finds them ‘beyond repair’

Diss Town Council have said there has been no decisions made in regards to the public toilets at the Mere’s Mouth in Diss after a report deemed the building’s foundations are ‘beyond repair’.

Town Clerk for Diss Town Council, Deborah Sarson said: “In response to the news about the Mere’s Mouth toilets we would like to confirm that, at this stage, no decisions have been taken.

“The structural survey confirmed that the repairs required to the current building are unsustainable.

“The options for the future of the toilets are being considered by South Norfolk Council who currently own and maintain them and Diss Town Council which will take on the future management of them.

“Diss Town Council’s priority would be to retain toilets in this location given the perceived level of demand and a lack of suitable alternative sites in the town centre.”

A spokesperson for South Norfolk Council said: “A structural report that was carried out at the end of last year has shown that the foundations of the Mere’s Mouth public toilet building are beyond repair.

“South Norfolk Council and Diss Town Council are now discussing the future of toilets and the best option for the residents of Diss.”