New date set for cancelled Paddock House consultation in Eye

A new date has been announced for a cancelled consultation on Paddock House in Eye – purchased by Mid Suffolk District Council last year.

The original consultation, due to take place on Tuesday, February 27, was cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The rescheduled drop-in information event will be held at the Eye Community Centre on Magdalen Street between 4.30 and 6.30pm on Monday.

Representatives of Mid Suffolk District Council and development partners Iceni Homes and Ingleton Wood Architects, along with Councillor Jill Wilshaw, will be present to answer questions.

Cllr Wilshaw said: “There is a real need for new houses in Eye and across our district.

“There are currently 35 applicants for affordable housing who have a connection to the town.

“The redevelopment of Paddock House gives us the opportunity to address some of that need.”