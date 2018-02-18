New Buckenham woman up for nation-wide award after book success

A local entrepreneur has described her excitement at being shortlisted as a finalist for a national award.

Dr Mandy Hartley, who lives in New Buckenham with her husband Jonathan and two children, Annabelle and Harry, set up the Little Story Telling Company three years ago.

She has been named as a nominee in the Self Employed Business Parent of the Year category of the National mumandworking awards 2018, hosted by NatWest.

Mandy said: “I am so excited about being in the final. I never thought I could run my own business.

“It just goes to show you that, if you put your mind to something, it is incredible what you can achieve.”

Before launching her company, Mandy had previously worked in DNA for 15 years. Her last role was as a lab manager for a paternity testing company in Norwich.

Her business aims to educate children with a mix of literacy and science.

She runs science workshops and performs stories to teach children about DNA and science across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

She published her first book last year, The DNA Detectives – To Catch a Thief. The fiction book follows children using DNA to solve a crime.

Mandy added: “I get to inspire children every day with a love of science and literacy. What could be better than that?”

The winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on March 6.

Suzanne Borrell, events director, said: “These awards are so important as they showcase the UK’s best.”