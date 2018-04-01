Nearly £6 million on its way to fix Norfolk and Suffolk’s roads

Almost £6 million of government funding is being provided to help patch the holes left by harsh winter weather conditions across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling announced a further £100 million is to be made available to repair pot holes nationwide this week.

Norfolk’s share of £3.4 million is amongst the largest in the country. Suffolk has also received £2.45 million.

It comes after the Beast from the East left roads across the county in need of urgent care.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, welcomed the funding

“This money is extremely welcome,” he said. “We have one of the longest road networks in the country to maintain in Norfolk and I’m really pleased the Government has recognised this with this funding award, the fourth largest amount allocated to a council area in England.

“As we all know, it’s been a colder and snowier winter than we’ve had for a number of years and road surfaces have suffered as a result – we received more than double the number of pothole reports and inquiries in the first two-and-a-half months of this year compared to last year.

“We had all hands to the deck during the Beast from the East, clearing snow and gritting roads and, ever since then, we’ve had teams out solely focused on fixing potholes.

“I hope people understand this is a huge job and we’re trying to get through the backlog as quickly as we can.”

Following February’s week of snow, it was estimated that the cost of additional work carried out on during the storms was in the region of £800,000.

This did include the cost of labour and deploying gritters and snow ploughs, but also took account for repairing roads that had been affected by the severe weather conditions.