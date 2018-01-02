MPs backing WSC bid for East Anglian technology institute

East Anglian MPs are backing the West Suffolk College-led bid to create an institute of technology in the region.

The 10 MPS have written to education secretary Justine Greening highlighting the region’s ‘enterprise and innovation’ in science, engineering and technology.

The MPs are Jo Churchill, Matt Hancock, Liz Truss, Peter Aldous, James Cartridge, Therese Coffey, Brandon Lewis George Freeman, Richard Bacon and Henry Bellingham,

The letter says: “The growing potential of the technology corridor running from Cambridge to Norwich continues to attract investment and skills into the region.

“For these opportunities to be fully realised, an institute of technology at the heart of East Anglia, growing the necessary skills within the regional economy, is essential.”

Jo Churchill said: “An institute of technology, based at the centre of the eastern region, to deliver high quality, valued jobs driving our dynamic regional economy, is essential.

“The support from both the education and business communities for an eastern institute is testimony to the strength of this campaign, ensuring we deliver demonstrable benefits for our economy and opportunities for young people and workers.”

{For more details on the plan, click here for our earlier story|https://www.buryfreepress.co.uk/news/east-to-bid-for-tech-institute-1-8235990}Click for story}.