MP Richard Bacon welcomes progress with Long Stratton bypass

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon has welcomed news that plans for a bypass and new homes in Long Stratton are moving forward.

He told the Diss Express: “The long journey towards the building of the A140 bypass for Long Stratton appears at last to be in its final stages.

“I have been campaigning for a bypass for Long Stratton for many years and I am pleased that progress is now being made.”

New proposals for a Long Stratton bypass could see more than 1,800 homes built in the village.

Plans submitted by developers Norfolk Homes and Norfolk Land include large developments of homes to the east and west of the A140.

Mr Bacon, pictured, added: “It is now important to make sure that the local community has a proper say in shaping the growth of Long Stratton, so that forthcoming changes to the village truly benefit local people.

“So long as this is managed carefully, then Long Stratton should become a much better place to live, with better facilities for the whole community.”