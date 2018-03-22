Motor Show East: In a first for the region, inaugural event will celebrate everything automotive

At last – the region is getting its own motor show.

Motor Show East – organised by Iliffe Media, the publisher of this newspaper, and Red Dot Events – will take place at Newmarket Racecourse over the weekend of June 2 and 3.

The family-friendly event will be a celebration of everything automotive, showcasing new cars, vintage and classic cars, motorbikes, alternative fuel vehicles, commercial vehicles, supercars, automotive accessories and services.

There will be special interest displays, product presentations and launches, a shopping village, a children’s fairground area to keep your little ones occupied, an artisan food and drink market and a wonderful selection of food and drink retailers to tempt you during your visit to Motor Show East.

“We’re proud to be staging a major new event for the region in Newmarket this summer,” said Ricky Allan, managing director at Iliffe Media.

“Motor Show East will offer a chance to get up close and personal with some of the incredible new cars on sale today and, more than this, it will be great day out for the family, with lots of activities, food and events.

“The community now has a great new day out to look forward to.”

The main sponsor is Mattioli Woods. Chief investment officer Simon Gibson said: “We are delighted to be supporting the inaugural Motor Show East, which promises to be a great day out for the family and all car enthusiasts.

“We’ll be at the show and look forward to meeting our clients and prospective clients on what is sure to be a fun occasion.”

There will be ample parking​ on site along with special family ticket discounts. General admission prices are £5 for the day, and a family ticket – for two adults and up to three children – is £12.50 per day.

Go to motorshoweast.com for more details, as well as the latest news about exhibitors, entertainment and attractions.

Confirmed exhibitors:

Mattioli Woods

Buckingham & Stanley (Subaru and MG)

EMG (Kia)

Wallis & Son (prestige and classic vehicles)

Crown Garage (Honda)

Rawlinsons (Renault, Dacia and Mitsubishi)