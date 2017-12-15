Morrisons in Diss hands over donation to Community First Responders

Christmas came early for the Diss Community First Responders as Morrisons supermarket selected them to receive a generous donation.

Morrison’s Simon Mueller handed a £75 donation to responders on Friday.

Mr Mueller said: “We have been given £75 to donate to a local charity by Morrisons.

“It is part of our community work within the store.”

Rachel Hillier was the responder who collected the donation at the Diss store.

She added: “We are totally voluntary and we have to raise as much money for all our kits.

“We will soon be installing our fourth kit in the Diss area. So, this is a very welcome addition and hopefully help save someone’s life.”