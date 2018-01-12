More than 200 arrested through Christmas drink and drug driving campaign in Norfolk and Suffolk

Police have revealed more than 200 people were arrested during the Norfolk and Suffolk Christmas drink and drug driving campaign, with more than 2,700 people breathalysed.

The month-long initiative, launched on December 1, targeted drivers getting behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Drivers need to understand that drink driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish. Tim Passmore

Patrols and roadside checks were carried out with Norfolk having a 8.55 per cent fail rate and Suffolk having a 3.99 per cent fail rate of all people who were breathalysed.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Drivers need to understand that drink driving risks lives and the lives of others, it is grossly irresponsible and selfish.

“Too many people lose their lives on our roads. We’re doing all we can to keep our roads safe, we need everyone out on our county’s road to do the same.”

A total of 2,698 breath tests were carried out with 151 drivers providing positive readings. Of the 366 drug test conducted, 123 drivers failed.

This year saw specific time slots at Norwich and Ipswich Magistrates’ Courts being reserved to deal with those caught drink or drug driving – meaning offenders could lose their licence within 24 hours of being breathalysed whilst facing additional fines.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the joint roads policing and firearms operations unit, said: “It’s always disappointing to see that people are still prepared to take the risk and get behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs, although it is a minority.

“Dozens of people caught during the campaign would have started 2018 with a minimum 12 to 18 month driving ban, which will have massive implications on their professional and social lives.

“We target drink drivers all-year round and my plea to motorists considering getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs is don’t – it’s simply not worth the risk.”