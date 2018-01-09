Midwich sees in new year with a re-shuffle at the top

It was not only the Government that was having a reshuffle on Monday as one of Diss’s largest employers announced some switches of its own.

Specialist audio visual and documents distributor to the trade market Midwich, based in Vinces Road, has operations in the UK and Ireland, France, Germany, Benelux, Iberia and Australasia.

Mark Lowe has become the managing director of its subsidiary Midwich Limited, and Lee Baker takes on the role as the commercial director.

Stuart Mizon moves to the Midwich Group office as director of strategic management.

Group managing director Stephen Fenby said: “I am pleased to announce these changes at both the Group level and within Midwich.

The Group had a very busy year in 2016, and these promotions will help to ensure that we maximise future opportunities.

“I would like to congratulate Mark, Lee and Stuart on their new roles and wish them all the best as we progress into 2018.”

Formerly chief operating officer of Midwich Limited, Mr Lowe replaces Stephen Fenby as MD of the company, to allow him to focus on his role as group managing director.

Mr Baker’s new role as commercial director of Midwich Limited will see him assume full responsibility for business management.

And Mr Mizon joins the head office function to lead the group’s strategic development programme.

The role will involve supporting group management in the development of existing and new strategic business opportunities.