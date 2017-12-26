Menta Start Right workshops will continue through 2018

MENTA is offering free business-skill workshops to enterprising start-ups in Suffolk or Norfolk.

The Start Right programme, covering business planning, marketing and bookkeeping, was so successful in 2017, the agency has will continue them in 2018.

Jo Garden, MENTA’s senior business adviser, said: “The Start Right programme has been completed by over 255 delegates. At least 130 of them have taken the plunge into self-employment.

“The feedback has been very positive, with over 98 per cent of delegates giving the Start Right workshops four stars.”

The workshops are held in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Beccles and Diss. MENTA’s services include networking events, advice and conferences. For more details of the Start Right workshops, go to the training page of MENTA’s website www.menta.org.uk or call MENTA on 01284 760206.