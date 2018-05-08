Meeting to be held over future of Diss’ post office

A campaign has been launched to help ensure the future of Diss Post Office.

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon, with Diss town councillors and South Norfolk district councillors, will meet senior managers from the Post Office later this month.

Diss, Norfolk. Diss Post Office

The Post Office opened up the branch to be potentially franchised in January 2017 – meaning the service could be relocated to another shop or have a store move into the current building.

However, despite inviting local traders to take over the post office services in Diss, Mr Bacon said no expressions of interest in a franchise have been received.

“It is good news that Post Office managers are coming to see the town first hand and discuss options for the future of the Diss Crown Post Office branch,” he added.

“I want to see the post office working with local councils on imaginative solutions that will keep Diss Post Office open as an integral part of the town’s street scene.

Our priority must be to ensure that Diss is not left without a post office Richard Bacon MP

“Nobody wants to see buildings shuttered, least of all in such an important part of the town centre.

“Our priority must be to ensure that Diss is not left without a post office. This has taken on even greater importance recently because the town’s branch of NatWest closes at the end of this month and the post office will play a very important role in maintaining banking services in the town.

“I look forward to our discussions and to finding a way to keep Diss Post Office open.”

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “We’re committed to ensuring our customers in Diss have convenient services into the future.

“The vast majority of our post offices, large and small, are operated on a franchise basis because this is a sustainable model, keeping our presence in key locations and frequently providing longer opening hours.

“We announced last year that we were exploring potentially franchising Diss Post Office, but we currently have no detailed plans for changes.”