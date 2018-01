A man has been rescued by emergency services after his car became trapped in floodwater yesterday.

Fire crews from Stradbroke and Diss attended the incident on the A140, between Thwaite and Wetheringsett, after receiving a call at 10.31am.

The crews used small gear and trimmed back a hedge to create access to vehicle. The man was rescued and the ambulance service was not required to attend.

The fire crews left the scene at 11.06am.