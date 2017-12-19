Man given suspended sentence after admitting dangerous driving on A140 between Yaxley and Earl Stonham

A Cringleford man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting dangerous driving following an incident on the A140 – which saw another driver attempt to get away from him over Suffolk fields.

Declan McGee, of Chestnut Place, who also pleaded guilty to driving without valid motor insurance, was handed an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months at Ipswich Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE: The driver of the Suzuki uses the grass verge to get around the BMW.

He has also been banned from driving for 18 months.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 22 at about 7.40pm, on the A140 southbound between Yaxley and Earl Stonham.

McGee, who was driving a black BMW car, was seen overtaking several vehicles before he pulled in very close in front of a Suzuki Vitara, before braking hard, causing both cars to come to a stop.

McGee left his vehicle to approach the driver of the Suzuki, who then drove away down the next slip road and across fields to avoid a possible confrontation.

COLLISION: The BMW cut's across the path of the Suzuku - resulting in a crash.

When the Suzuki rejoined the road, the driver encountered the same BMW again, once again overtaking and pulling up in front of him, causing the Suzuki driver to brake hard and skid.

The Suzuki mounted the grass verge in a bid to get away, but McGee drove across the victim’s path, causing a crash.

No one was hurt in the incident.

McGee was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £115 victim’s surcharge and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sergeant Kieron Pederick said: “McGee showed a total disregard for the safety of other road users by driving in this way and it is very fortunate that nobody was hurt as a result of his actions.”