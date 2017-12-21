Man dies in A11 crash at Bridgham

A man has died after a fatal crash on the A11 at Bridgham.

It happened at about 6.50pm on Wednesday night, when a grey Mazda RX8, Thetford bound, collided with the central reservation.

The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended. It reopened shortly before 11pm.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) at Wymondham on 101.