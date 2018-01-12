Man charged in connection with robbery and having an offensive weapon in Harleston

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery in Harleston which happened last year.

Dion Carr, 30, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbery and having an offensive weapon in a public place yesterday.

The charge relates to an incident which happened at a premise on The Thoroughfare on Friday, June 9, 2017 at about 4pm.

A man has entered the betting shop wearing a balaclava and holding a knife. He has then robbed the shop of thousands of pound before fleeing the scene.

Carr was remanded in police custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today.