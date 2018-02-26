Man arrested following disappearance of Paul Moore

Detectives hunting for a missing father-of-four have arrested a man almost three weeks after his disappearance.

Paul Moore, 44, who grew up in Diss, was last seen at around 4pm on February 6 in Nacton village near Ipswich, Suffolk.

He was reported missing two days later and volunteers have been working with the Suffolk Lowland Search And Rescue team (SULSAR) to look for signs of him.

On Sunday, a man in his 30s from Ipswich, Suffolk, was arrested in connection with the investigation.

He remains in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries but Suffolk Police is unable to provide further details about the arrest due to operational reasons.

A spokesman for the force said the incident remains a missing person investigation.

A statement said: “Suffolk police have arrested a man in connection with the investigation of missing person Paul Moore.

“The man, aged in his 30s and from the Ipswich area, is currently in police custody and assisting officers with their enquiries.

“The searches for Mr Moore are continuing and police continue to liaise with his family.”

There have been suggestions Paul, from Kesgrave, Suffolk, may have been staying at hotels in the area, checking in under a different name.

He first trained as a butcher in Diss before helping his brother in a scrap-metal business.

Over the weekend, around 30 volunteers, including many people from Diss, supported by a police helicopter, searched land between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Mr Moore, who is 6ft tall, of stocky build and with mousy hair, was wearing white trainers, grey jogging bottoms and possibly a black top when he was last seen.

Police and family members said they remain concerned for Paul’s welfare and a £20,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to his safe return.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or thinks they have seen a man matching his description given is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.