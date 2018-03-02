Major investigation team leads search for missing Paul Moore

A major investigations team is now supervising the search for missing Paul Moore.

Mr Moore, 44, who grew up in Diss, was last seen in Nacton near Ipswich on February 6 at around 4pm.

He was reported missing two days later.

Police, family, friends and volunteers have been working with the Suffolk Lowland Search And Rescue team and HM Coastguard during extensive searches in Nacton, nearby woodlands and Orwell County Park.

While it remains a missing persons investigation, the major investigation team is supervising and working to establish the circumstances around his disappearance.

A man in his 30s from Ipswich was arrested on February 25 in connection with the inquiry, but was released under investigation while the search continues.

Mr Moore, a father-of-four, who now lives in Kesgrave, is a still well-known figure in Diss, where he grew up in Stanley Road, before training as a butcher and then joining his brother, Freddie, in the scrap-metal business.

He is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build and with mousy hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a distinctive grey hooded top with pink flowers and white trainers.

“Police and family members remain concerned for Mr Moore’s welfare,” said a spokesman for Suffolk Police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.