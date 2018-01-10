Local historian raises more than £2,300 for Big C cancer charity with calendar

It was certainly a date to remember for Dennis Cross as he handed over a cheque for £2,367 to cancer charity Big C – all raised through a calendar.

The calendar, entitled Diss Heritage Calendar 2018, is the second calender Mr Cross has produced.

My aim was beating what I had raised with the first calendar and giving people who missed out the first time around a chance to buy one Dennis Cross

The Diss-based historian, raised nearly £1,500 for charity when he released the first calendar for 2016 –selling 269 copies.

He said: “I’ve got thousands of images of the area and I thought what can I do with them?’ I’ve done books in the past so the calendar was another avenue.

“It’s amazing really, I never expected to get that much. My aim was beating what I had raised with the first calendar and giving people who missed out the first time around a chance to buy one.

“People really like that the calendar is for the Big C.”

On designing the calendar Mr Cross said: “It took a long while – I had a floor covered with pictures and invoices and all the other things.

“I kept putting things in and taking thing out until I thought I had got the right mix and with the remarks I’ve had I think I have done that.”

Mr Cross said it was too early to be thinking about creating one for next year, but may release another in a few year’s time.

He added: “It’s gone down very well with people of all walks of life and I must say thank you to Photo Elite and Town and Country Printers for helping to produce the calendar, and all the shops that have sold it.”

Mr Cross presented the cheque to Big C’s fundraising administrator, Claire Feek, this morning.

She said: “It’s brilliant, I’m sure the people who live in Diss must find it so interesting to see the amazing old images and I can’t believe the amount of money it has raised – we are really grateful to Dennis for what he had done.

“This money is extremely important to the Big C and unfortunately diagnosis rates of cancer are rising all the time, so the demand on our services is growing all the time.”