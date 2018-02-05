LETTER: Use rural buses or lose them

I’d like to remind readers that the 121 bus service, which goes from Stradbroke to Laxfield, Great Glemham, Woodbridge and Ipswich, is still running on the first of the month.

This commercial service has seen passenger numbers drop since Fareline Coaches broke down and the November 2017 trip did not run.

On school days, the buses start at Eye via Thornham; this has been since April 2012 when Suffolk County Council axed the old service, which went from Laxfield to Ipswich. It is a case of use it or lose it.

Up to £10 million of National Lottery money is specifically used each year to sponsor rural buses and community transport, some along the lines of the High Suffolk community bus based at Monk Soham, which has been operating since 1983.

National Lottery money could be used by sponsoring bus services to reduce social isolation for pensioners who do not have access to a car. What do other readers think?

R J Creed

Church Street

Great Glemham