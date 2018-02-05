LETTER: Rail companies should pay up

When is a politician going to admit that the annual hike in train fares is based on a complete hoax.

When a company improves its premises, the customer pays the same price for the goods that they did before.

When petrol station puts new pumps in, the petrol is still the same price.

The railway companies should be like all the other businesses and invest their own money into improving the services, not expect the travellers to pay for them.

This canard has gone on for far too long, but don’t hold your breath waiting for the shambles that passes for our government to sort it out.

Keith Apps

Bury St Edmunds