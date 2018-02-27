Latest weather forecast and school closure news

Snowfall has forced schools to close across the Diss Express area with temperatures reaching -8C this morning.

More than 900 train services have also been cancelled.

The Met Office have issued an amber weather morning for the East Anglia region, in place until midnight tonight.

They have also issued a yellow warning for heavy snow showers, expected tomorrow between midnight and 11.55pm.

There is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

For the latest updates on Norfolk school closures, go to www.disruptions.norfolk.gov.uk/nccclosures_schools.html, or for Suffolk school closures, go to http://schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk/