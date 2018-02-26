Latest: East Anglian snow warning extended to Friday

The Met Office has this afternoon updated its warnings for snow across East Anglia, extending them to Friday with warnings of a continuing risk of travel, power and even mobile phone disruption.

The first yellow ‘be aware’ warning, issued at the weekend and valid from 4pm this afternoon until midnight, said: “Snow showers, already affecting eastern parts of England, are expected to become more persistent and heavier through late Monday afternoon and evening.

“There is the potential for travel delays on roads, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

The warning says there is ‘a potential for 5cm of snow by late evening’.

But it gets worse with a warning for the whole of Tuesday adding: “Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

“Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.”

It says most of the area will see 5cm to 10cm of snow, but the Met Office has also issued stronger amber warnings for Tuesday morning for an area east of a line between the City of London and Lowestoft and the area north of the River Humber where up to 15cm of snow can be expected. Strong winds may cause the snow to drift.

A yellow warning for Wednesday forecasts more snow and adds: “Snow showers will bring very variable snow cover, with the potential for a further 10-15cm of snow in places where showers are most frequent whilst nearby locations may see only small accumulations of 1-3cm.

“Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts.”

This afternoon, the Met Office added another yellow warning for East Anglia from just after midnight on Friday morning to 6pm saying there would be more heavy snowfall with high winds.

It added: “As less cold air follows from the south, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain bringing an additional ice risk. There is still uncertainty in how this system will develop but there is a small chance of the combined effects of snow, strong winds and ice leading to severe impacts.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk.

Greater Anglia trains said: “We are currently drawing up contingency plans for our train service from Monday evening onwards which will see services end by 22:00 on Monday, and only a limited service in operation from 06:00 to 22:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

It is likely some services will be cancelled completely in the worst hit areas. Before travelling, check ythe latest situation at www.greateranglia.co.uk

Motorists are advised by Norfolk and Suffolk Police to be prepared for the worst by making sure they have adequate clothing in their vehicles, a shovel, mobile phone and charger and ensure windows are clear of ice and snow before setting off.

For traffic impacts see the Traffic England map at www.trafficengland.com

Also follow @Suff_highways and @NorfolkCC on Twitter for continuous updates.

UK Power Networks said: “Our electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect underground and overhead power lines.

“Our emergency plans have been put in to place, with extra engineers and other staff on duty to deal with situations as and when they arise.

“Please treat electricity cables as live, stay away and call us immediately 0800 31 63 105.”

You can also report and check on powercuts on that number or by visiting www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut

There is advice on what to do in a powercut here.

Parents are advised by the county councils to check their children’s school websites for closures or visit the counties’ school closure websites.

Suffolk’s is http://schoolclosures.suffolk.gov.uk and Norfolk’s is www.disruptions.norfolk.gov.uk

The RSPB has urged people to spare a thought for birds struggling to find food and unfrozen water.

Claire Thomas, RSPB Wildlife Advisor, said: “After enjoying the warmer conditions throughout January many of our favourite garden birds such as starlings, house sparrows, blue tits and blackbirds will be shocked by the sudden cold snap. Birds will be desperately searching for food, water and shelter to survive.

“You can make a real difference to birds in your garden and improve their chances of surviving the harsh weather the Beast from the East will bring and successfully making it to breeding season. By providing food, a supply of unfrozen water and somewhere to shelter from the elements, you will be rewarded with great views of wildlife in your back garden.”