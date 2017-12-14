Latest crime figures for the Diss Express area revealed

The latest crime figures for the Diss Express area have been revealed by Norfolk Constabulary.

Jason Selvarajah, Local Policing Inspector for South Norfolk Police, said: “We have held street surgeries in Diss and Long Stratton where speeding, shop thefts and drugs appear to be the issues that cause most concern locally.

“My team and I will continue to tackle these issues on your behalf.

“We had to reschedule the Harleston street surgery, which allowed local residents the opportunity to voice their concerns, and the results will be collated in due course.

“Four of our new student officers are now patrolling independently with four further officers in training due to arrive soon.”

Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Burglary, Business and community – 1; Burglary, residential – 2; Criminal damage – 5; Domestic – 11, Hate incident – 1; Possession of controlled substance – 3; Possession of weapons – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3; Theft from a motor vehicle – 6; Theft or unauthorisded taking of a motor vehicle – 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Burglary, residential – 4; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 4; Possession of controlled substance – 2; Robbery – 1, Theft from a motor vehicle – 1.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Burglary, residential – 1; Domestic – 4; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3.

Newton Flotman: Domestic – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1

Tasburgh: Anti-social behaviour – 1;.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Arson – 1; Burglary, business and community – 3; Burglary, residential – 3; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 1; Hate incident – 1; Possession of controlled substance – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 4; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1; Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1, Theft of a pedal cycle – 1;.

Bunwell: Domestic – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1; Theft of pedal cycle – 1.

