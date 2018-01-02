Larling Boxing Day Charity Road Run raises thousands for local cancer charity

Tractors took to the road in support of a local cancer awareness charity as fundraisers generated a ‘wheely’ big amount of money.

The Larling Boxing Day Charity Road Run took place in support of Star Throwers – a cancer support charity based in Wymondham, dedicated to helping people affected by cancer.

About 170 tractors of all shapes and sizes joined the tractor run in Norfolk supported by hundreds of spectators who came for a family day out.

The tractors followed an 18 miles route around the country lanes before returning to the Angel at Larling, amongst the drivers you could see elves, tinsel and even Father Christmas.

The day raised £3,333 for the charity based.

This annual event was founded in 2004 by two local businessmen, David Kidd and David Boggia and has supported a number of well known local causes over the years including East Anglian Air Ambulance, Big C, and East Coast Truckers.

We are incredibly grateful to the organisers for choosing Star Throwers as their charity this year and the wonderful amount they have raised will make a huge difference to those people affected by cancer Victoria Pigg

The tractor run raises an average of £3,000 for the chosen charity each year.

Victoria Pigg, assistant manager at Star Throwers said, “This is a lovely event for the whole family to attend, so many people came out to support as tractor drivers, passengers and supporters.

“We are incredibly grateful to the organisers for choosing Star Throwers as their charity this year and the wonderful amount they have raised will make a huge difference to those people affected by cancer.”

For more information on the charity and the support the charity offers, visit www.starthrowers.org.uk.